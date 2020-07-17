Adebayo Obajemu

The Managing Director of Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has stated that the highly reliable company was awarded the contracts for three top priority projects of the Federal Government, namely, the 2nd Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano Road and Lagos-Shagamu Expressway projects, following due process of award.

Dr Richter made the assertion on Thursday at the National Assembly Abuja during a hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on Works investigating what the Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, described as the “the slow pace of work on the ongoing federal road projects”.

The Chairman of the House Works Committee, Honourable Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, set the hearing rolling when he delivered the agenda of the hearing as an enquiry into what procurement process Julius Berger went through for the award of the contracts for the projects; the cost each of the projects were awarded for; and completion periods at which the projects were contracted to be delivered.