OBINNA EZUGWU

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it never disqualified the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) from participating in the Anambra State governorship election billed for November 6, 2021, contrary to media reports.

INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye who made the clarification on Friday on Channels TV morning programme, Sunrise Daily, clarified that the only issue the commission has with APGA is that the party did not inform it on the mode and date for its nomination of delegates for the primary election held on July 23.

Okoye said the commission did not monitor the process of selecting delegates to know whether it followed due process.

According to him, INEC’s letter to the chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye was only to notify him that the commission could not confirm whether the process of delegates’ selection was legitimate, as it did not monitor the delegates congress.

This, he said, became necessary when a legal practitioner wrote to the electoral body to ask if it monitored the delegates’ selection process, and whether it has records of the process, which it did not have.

Okoye, however, said the breach cannot be a reason to disqualify APGA from participating in the election as it does not have such power.

He also confirmed that the commission monitored the primary election that produced former CBN governor, Prof Charles Soludo as APGA governorship candidate on July 23, even as he clarified that the Chief Oye led APGA NWC is the only one recognized by the commission.