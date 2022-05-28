Victor Umeh loses APGA senatorial primary

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, has lost the party’s senatorial ticket for Anambra Central.

Umeh lost to Dozie Nwankwo, member representing Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka in the federal house of representatives.

The seat is currently occupied by Uche Ekwunife, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has also secured the ticket of the party to seek a return to the red chamber in the 2023 elections.

In 2019, Umeh won the APGA primary, but lost the seat to Ekwunife.

Elizabeth Nwokeocha, the returning officer while announcing the primary results, said Nwankwo won with 162 votes against Umeh who had 151 votes.

Nwokeocha said the third aspirant, Uzugbunam Okagbue, an aide to Willie Obiano, former governor of Anambra, had 10 votes.

Umeh, however, congratulated Nwankwo, adding that the result reflected the will of the people.

Nwankwo, in his acceptance speech, thanked the APGA delegates in Anambra central for their support and promised to make them proud in the general election.