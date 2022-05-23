Engr Vita Abba, former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, has won the party primary election to contest for Nsukka/Igboeze federal constituency in the 2023 general election.

Abba won with 91 votes, while Clinton Isiwu came second with 11 votes.

Chinedu Onu, the returning officer, said three other hopefuls — Chidi Obetta, Aniegbulam Ezeugwu and Chukuemeka Asogwa — got one vote each.

According to the chairman of the election committee, 111 delegates participated in the exercise, but four of the votes were voided.

Speaking after he was declared winner, Abba said his constituency stands to benefit if he eventually gets elected in 2013.

“This victory is a victory for PDP; victory for justice and victory for democracy in our constituency. I thank all delegates and the party for finding me worthy to fly the party’s flag in 2023,’’ Abba said

His victory means that Pat Asadu, the member currently representing the constituency, has lost his bid to return to the national assembly in 2023.

Asadu who served as commissioner for land and housing, science and technology, health, agriculture, environment, and special duties between 2000 and 2006, has been in the green chamber since 2007.

With only two votes, Asadu finished third in the election held in Nsukka LGA of the state.