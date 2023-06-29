Veteran Yoruba actress, Iyabo Oko is dead

Sidikat Odunkanwi, a veteran Yoruba actress popularly known as Iyabo Oko, is dead.

She died on Wednesday according to her daughter who broke the news via social media.

Iyabo Oko, who has been away from the movie scene for years now, has been battling ill health which has now led to her untimely demise.

Though details of her death haven’t been made public, her daughter, Bisi Aisha, a female soldier confirmed the news of her death.

She wrote, “May ur soul Rest in Peace Mummy”.

Oko was first reported dead last year, but she was said to have woken up three hours after being pronounced dead.

Her death is coming weeks after her junior colleague, Murphy Afolabi died in controversial circumstances.