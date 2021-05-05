Adebayo Obajemu

Unity Bank Plc recently granted 48 members of the National Youth Service Corps N16.5 million for their business start-ups. The corps members received the grants after their business proposals scaled through various stages of professional vetting.

Corps members were selected from NYSC orientation camps in Edo, Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The business areas cover agriculture; craft and fashion design; education, shoemaking, among others.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director-General (DG), Brig.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim commended the bank for providing financial grants to corps members.

He said the pilot project of the “Corpreneurship challenge” would create opportunities for self-employment and wealth creation and also reduce the number of unemployed graduate youths.

The DG said the NYSC is determined to drive entrepreneurial capacity among young graduates and create opportunities for self- employment and wealth creation.

Brig-Gen. Ibrahim, who added that salaried jobs, were scarcely available, appealed to the corps members to be determined, focused and avoid cutting corners.

“My appeal to you is to be determined, remain focused and fan into flame the training that you have acquired for your empowerment, as it would later translate to societal development.”

“Be prudent in your spending, avoid indolence and be committed to what the Unity Bank has done for you,” he said.

The DG admonished the beneficiaries to do a peer review of their successes and restrategise for greater output.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank, Mrs Tomi Shomefun promised a robust partnership with the NYSC, which would empower more youths for self-development.