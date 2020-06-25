Adebayo Obajemu

Barring unforseen circumstances, United Capital Plc is organising an e-conference tagged, “Fostering Innovative Cross-Border Financing Solutions in Africa“.

The event will take place on Friday, 26 June 2020, the e-conference is set to feature industry leaders in Africa’s financial and investment space and will be hosted by the Group CEO, United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade.

An official statement from the company says the session will hold via-zoom and be streamed live on the Company’s YouTube channel.

Among other things, participants will discuss how to close the massive funding gaps in key sectors across the continent, with the use of financing solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The leaders to feature include Wale Shonibare, Director, Africa Development Bank (AfDB); Gbenga Makinde, CEO, UBA Benin Republic; Yofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotional Center and Fola Fagbule; Senior Vice President, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

Commenting on the event, Ashade said that it was in keeping with the company’s goal to be the financial and investment role model across Africa, deploying innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, whilst creating superior value for all stakeholders.

In his words, “As an industry leader, we are charged to be at the forefront of creating platforms where great minds converge to deliberate on how to change Africa’s economic narrative. At United Capital, this is in line with our

“We are definitely excited about the solutions that would arise from this session and we look forward to inculcating and imbibing them in our organization to the benefit of the continent at large.”

United Capital Plc is a leading African investment banking, asset management, trusteeship, and securities firm.