Umahi wins Ebonyi South APC senatorial ticket

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Ebonyi South.

The Ebonyi governor who inished sixth in the APC presidential primary with 38 votes took the ticket from his younger brother, Austin Umahi on Friday.

The younger Umahi had twoweeks ago, emerged senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South.

However, after Umahi’s loss, the APC cancelled the earlier primary election and rescheduled it for Thursday night.

Umahi clinched the APC’s ticket in the rescheduled primary election, held at the Afikpo North Local Government Council