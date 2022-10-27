David Umahi and Ben Ayade, governors of Ebonyi and Cross River states, on Wednesday night, visited Nyesom Wike, their Rivers State counterpart in Port Harcourt.

Umahi and Ayade, were elected governors under platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to federal ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They were sighted Wednesday night at the Rumuekirikom, Obio Akpor Local Governor Area private home of Governor Wike, in company of his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu.

They were said to have gone into a closed door meeting with details yet to be revealed at the time of filing this reports.