Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has emerged the Banker Magazine’s African Bank of the Year 2021, reaffirming ts leadership position in the continent.

Banker Magazine is a leading global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London.

Twelve of UBA’s Nigerian and African subsidiaries were named best bank in their respective countries, a testament to bank’s excellent service delivery to customers and continuous role of facilitating rapid economic growth across the continent.

The winning banks include: UBA Nigeria Plc, UBA Benin, UBA Burkina Faso, UBA Cameroon, UBA Chad, UBA Congo Brazzaville, UBA Cote D’Ivoire, UBA Gabon, UBA Guinea, UBA Liberia, UBA Senegal, UBA Sierra Leone and UBA Zambia all came out top as the best banks.

Recall that in 2020, six UBA subsidiaries in Benin, Cote D’Ivoire, Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Zambia were also named winners of the Best Bank award.

With a total of 14 awards, the UBA Group the record for the yearly awards, as this became the first time ever in the history of the almost 100 years of The Banker, that any banking group will clinch as many as 14 wins in a single year.

With a total of 14 awards, the UBA Group the record for the yearly awards, as this became the first time ever in the history of the almost 100 years of The Banker, that any banking group will clinch as many as 14 wins in a single year.

At the Virtual award ceremony, which was held yesterday, the Middle East and Africa Editor for The Banker, John Everington, explained that a rigorous and highly analytical process is made annually to reach the decision for each Bank of the Year award, and the institution’s reputation for independence, authority and integrity is thoroughly applied to each submission.

“While several African banks impressed the judges this year, there was no doubt as to the worthiest recipient of the Bank of the Year for Africa – UBA Group – a clear winner across a wide range of criteria. UBA has performed impressively across its footprint with a strong financial performance across most of its markets,” Everington said.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, who expressed delight over the recognition from The Banker, said: “Like I always say, at UBA, we must be doing something right. Winning 14 total awards in13 subsidiaries and the Bank of the Year on the African continent is a big achievement.”

Uzoka continued, “The recognitions come as a reassurance that we are on track in consolidating our leadership position in Africa, as we continue to create superior value for all our stakeholders. We have our millions of customers across the globe and our many thousands of staff to thank for this. They are the very reason why we keep winning.”

Since1926, the Bank of the Year awards has been celebrating the best of global banking and is regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence. The 2021 edition highlights those institutions that outshone their peers in terms of performance, strategic initiatives and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

