Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will on Thursday in Abuja begin auditions to select the most talented dancers and dance crews who have what it takes to represent Nigeria on the world stage.

The auditions will be held at Hotel Interconnect, Abuja, on Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3, for all shortlisted contestants from Kaduna and Abuja respectively. The star-studded list of the judges for the show, some of who are slated to be at the Abuja auditions, includes Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).

Abuja residents who want to share the excitement and thrills of the show with the contestants and interact with their favorite dance judges can get an invite by visiting Gloworld Shops at Aminu Kanu Crescent Wuse 2 and Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja and Suleja.

According to Globacom, the aim of the auditions is to hunt for talented youths from the various zones of the country for the finals of the competition. This commencement of the auditions followed a huge number of entries received from keen contestants across the country during the Call for Entry phase which closed on November 20th, 2021.

“We are a brand that taps into the passion and lifestyle of the Nigerian youth, and we know there are many gifted youths who need support to excel. Dance is a core passion of many Nigerian youths who are also our customers. We are, therefore, excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage”, the telecommunications giant stated.

Winners across seven dance categories in Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will win mega millions and other mouth-watering prizes, including the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year competition.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!