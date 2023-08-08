United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has assured customers of a memorable summer treat with the recent launch of exclusive benefits and discounts tied to its cards during this period.

The Africa’s Global Bank in a statement said its #FunSummer’ campaign, would enable customers to enjoy a wide range of privileges and savings between now and the end of August 2023.

The service, it noted, was opened to all customers and non-customers of UBA.

Unveiling the campaign in Lagos, UBA’s Group Head, Retail Products and Sales, Prince Ayewoh, said the bank, understood “the relevance of the summer season to Nigerians who used their cards both at home and abroad, online or in-store, and had worked towards creating a value-driven campaign on how UBA Card holders can best achieve their desires this season and beyond.”

He added, “We are thrilled to introduce our summer campaign, providing our esteemed customers with remarkable benefits through the UBA card.