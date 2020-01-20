Two Fidelity Bank’s customers win N2mn in GAIM 4 promo

Fidelity Bank Plc on Monday rewarded two of its customers in Lagos with the sum of N1 million each in its Get Alert In Million (GAIM) promo season 4.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the two new millionaires — Omolade Olatwura and Isabella Uche — the bank also gave out consolation prizes such as refrigerators, generating set and television to other loyal customers who participated in the promo.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, said at the third monthly prize presentation in Lagos that the promo was introduced to boost savings culture and strengthen financial inclusion among Nigerians.

Okonkwo, who was represented by Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu, Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, said that the bank was delighted at having the first winners of 2020.

He said that the bank would remain committed to efficient customer service delivery through introduction of market-oriented products.

Okonkwo said that the bank would continue to keep its promise of rewarding and improving the living standards of its customers.

“This promo affords wins running into millions, and this season, we will be giving out a total of N110 million.

“At the draws last week, 32 winners emerged from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and a total of N16 million was to be given out in categories of N2 million and N1 million,” he said.

Okonkwo said that the sum of N4.2 million worth of airtime had been given out to 4,480 customers in the promo.

Also, Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu, the bank’s Regional Bank Head, Victoria Island branch, said that the GAIM promo had been in existence for 13 years.

“We have had the GAIM promo for 13 years and we are already creating millionaires in 2020, and this is such a big win for Fidelity Bank.

“The objective of this promo is to deepen the savings culture and improve domestic businesses, and so far, we will always remain that bank that keeps to its word”, Iloghalu said.

Explaining how to qualify for the draw, the bank’s Head, Savings group, Mrs Janet Nnabuko, said that both existing and new customers could win by simply increasing their account with N10,000 for existing customers or someone opening a new account and building it up to N20,000.

“Most of our customers are already used to our innovations and so even though this series comes to an end, the expectation is that we will start another initiative because we keep on empowering our customers.

“We will keep on encouraging people to save, at least, we have given out N50 million and we still have N60 million to give out and so this is the right time for Nigerians to partake in this initiative”, Nnabuko said. (NAN)