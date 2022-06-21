Ameerah Sufyan, a Twitter user, has tendered an apology for falsely claiming that she was kidnapped alongside 16 others in Abuja.

Sufyan had trended for days on Twitter after she claimed that she was kidnapped with persons.

She has also claimed that the kidnappers were of Fulani and Yoruba ethnicities.

In fresh tweets on Monday, she said she wasn’t kidnapped, but that she deliberately left her home and entered the bushes where she was for four days.

She said, “Good day all, I would like to formally apologize to the general public, to the whole police department and my friends and family for misleading them with the below tweet, nothing of such happened and it was all just my delusions and negative thinking, I would also like to thank

“I intentionally took myself out of our house, went to these locations, entered bushes and dehydrated and starved myself for four days just like that, there was no kidnapping, nothing at all, I truly apologise and please pray for me, I need it.”

Good day all, I would like to formally apologize to the general public, to the whole police department and my friends and family for misleading them with the below tweet, nothing of such happened and it was all just my delusions and negative thinking, I would also like to thank https://t.co/puiYzCh1ye — MINDCOACH (@Ameerah_sufyan) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, upon ‘rescuing’ her last week, the Federal Capital Police Command denied that Ameerah wasn’t kidnapped but that they took her to the hospital-based on best global practices.