What exactly is the health status of former military head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar?

No one really knows. But the media had been agog with reports that the ex-military leader is seriously ill and down.

While some media outlets (not Business Hallmark) reported that Abdulsalami fell down and broke his spine, others claimed he may have suffered stroke.

According to sources, the ex-military head of state was rushed out of the country towards the end of May 2022 to receive medical treatment.

The sources claimed he was first flown to Dubai in the United Arab Emirate for treatment but when his condition did not improved, he was flown to a specialist hospital in England.

The chairman of the National Peace Committee, it was gathered, had been sick for some time before the family took the decision to seek medical care for him abroad.

Owing to his absence, Abubakar could not celebrate his 80th birthday on June 13, 2022, as earlier planned.

He could not also accompany members of the peace committe to Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State for the Governorship Peace Pact signed by all the 11 political parties and their candidates on June 15, 2022. He was represented by Bishop Mathew Kukah and other members of the committee.

His absence from public glare has raised concerns and anxiety in many quaters.

However, BH gathered that Abubakar had been discharged from hospital. According to the Special Adviser on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, Abubakar has been discharged.

However, Shehu refused to disclose the ailment of the retired general.

“I just ended a visit to His Excellency Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State. He is out of the hospital and in a London apartment and apparently in no serious condition.

“He was his jovial self, maintaining a keen interest in developments back at home in Nigeria. Please, no cause for alarm”, the presidential spokesperson had stated via a short statement released on Monday.