Trump picks 39-year-old JD Vance who once called him an id**t as running mate

Donald Trump has picked JD Vance, a senator from Ohio, as his running mate for the November presidential election.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country,” Trump wrote via his Facebook page on Monday.

“J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.

“As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children. MAGA2024!”

Vance, a one-time Trump critic turned loyal ally, is now the first millennial to join a major party ticket at a time of deep concern about the advanced age of America’s political leaders.

“I’m a ‘never Trump’ guy. I never liked him,” the 39-year-old had once said in an interview in 2016.

“My God what an idiot.

“I find him reprehensible.”

But Vance became one of Trump’s steadfast allies a few years later, aligning himself with the former president’s ideology on trade, immigration, and foreign policy, particularly the US’ continued support for Ukraine.

Vance had accused President Joe Biden of playing a role in the attempted Trump assassination of Saturday.

“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” Vance posted on X hours after the shooting.

“That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Reacting to Vance’s selection, Biden described the senator as a “clone of Trump”. Other Democrats have portrayed him the same way.

The former president said he has shelved plans to speak on how the US has regressed under Biden at the ongoing RNC.

Trump said he now wants to speak about overcoming the political divide in the country

