Tributes as Madam Deborah Adeniji goes home

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

People from all walks of live stormed Ara, in Egbedore Local government of Osun State to bid farewell to Madam Deborah Mopelola Adeniji

Admonishing the congregation at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ara, former Chairman of Nigerian Baptist Convention in Osun State, Reverend Olumide Kehinde urged Christians to have the fear of God in order to make heaven as the coming of Christ drawth nearer.

He stressed that fear of God is important as no one knows when his Christ will come, adding that death can come at any time.

The man of God also advised people to find the habit of celebrating the aged while they are alive and stop the attitude of lavishly spending while they had died.

Speaking, the Secretary of Igbimo Agba Osun APC, Hon. Oluremi Akintola Omolaoye described the late mama Mopelola Adeniji as an intelligent, loving prayerful, passionate and God fearing woman.

Omolaoye who is one of the sons-in-law of the deceased noted that mama treated him as a biological son and always prayed for him anytime they spoke on phone.

“About Mama Mopelola Adeniji, though, Mama was not my biological mother she took me as her biological son. As a matter of fact, I regard myself as one of her sons.

“She was not my biological mother but she stood as a real biological mother to me, because there is no difference between me and other sons of hers when she was alive.

“Well, to be honest whatever she discussed with any of her children she felt free to discuss it with me. I’m always the first person to be contacted. I thank God for giving her a full-fledged life to live and she lived very well to the glory of God. I appreciate God in her life.

In the same vein, Pastor Kolawole Adeniji, first son of the deceased described her as a disciplinarian who ensured that her children had access to good and quality education.

“She is my mother, and I was probably to the most loved, though initially I hated her because I felt she was too harsh. She was a disciplinarian. When we were young, my father never beat any of us. He only said “Oju e wokowoko” in Yoruba, but in case of my mother she beat us a lot and we disliked her for it. But when we grew up, we discovered that she was doing us a lot of favour. As a matter of fact, my mummy, Mama Adeniji is second to non.”

Another son of the deceased, Reverend Doctor Julius Adeniji praised her late mum for her impact, and moral virtues she imbided on her children.

“Actually, my mother Mama Mopelola Deborah Adeniji is a mother that’s second to none. She is very intelligent, meek, reliable, tolerant and prayerful. single-handedly supported all her children, including myself. She is too precious to us.”