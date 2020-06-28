By OBINNA EZUGWU

Media Adviser to Orange Group, Ingram Osigwe has said Chief Tony Ezenna (Ijele Akokwa), Chairman of the Group is alive and well.

Osigwe’s clarification comes following rumours that the Orange Drug Chairman had died from Coronavirus complications.

“This is to appeal to the general public to disregard the rumour about the death of Chief Tony Ezenna, Chairman of Orange Group,” Osigwe said in a statement on Sunday.

“The rumour is malicious and the hand work of mischief makers as the Ikenga Akokwa is neither sick nor dead.

“Investigations are on-going to unravel the source of this wicked rumour with the view to bringing the culprit(s) to book.

“Chief Ezenna wishes to assure his friends, family and associates that he is hale and hearty.”