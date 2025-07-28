Lagos LGs enjoy financial autonomy, says Sanwo-Olu, as new chairmen take oath of office

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed that all 57 local government areas (LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state operate with full financial independence, free from state government interference.

The governor stated this on Friday during the inauguration of several projects executed by the immediate-past Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Dele Osinowo. Sanwo-Olu commended the former chairman for his commitment to grassroots development, saying his administration would continue to support local councils that undertake impactful projects.

“Local government areas in Lagos receive their full allocations without interference. What we are witnessing here today is the result of that financial independence,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor inaugurated key projects including the Otunba Bushura Alebiosu Multipurpose Building, Agboyi Community Primary School, Agboyi-Ketu ICT Hub, Oba Taiwo Adesegun Lamina Sports Centre, and a network of four roads within the council area.

“These initiatives are not just structures; they are symbols of what responsive governance looks like at the grassroots. As we formally commission these initiatives, let this achievement resound across every corner of Lagos—this administration’s work is ongoing and relentless. From Bariga to Badagry, from Ikorodu to Epe, we are steadfastly building a Lagos that delivers and a Lagos that works for all its people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu praised former local council chairmen across the state for their service and urged their successors to build on existing legacies. “Take up the baton and do even more than your soon-to-be predecessors,” he advised the new chairmen.

The governor also appealed to residents to protect and maintain public infrastructure, assuring them of continued government investment in community development.

In his remarks, Osinowo described the projects as his “parting gifts” to the people of Agboyi-Ketu after eight years of service. “We are here to show the world that local governments can do it. Local government is the starting point of development. We’ve changed the aesthetic of Agboyi-Ketu and placed it on Nigeria’s map. It is now a template for other local councils across the country,” he declared.

Highlighting his achievements, Osinowo said, “The roads we are inaugurating today are over 4.4 kilometres. If we aggregate all our completed road projects, our total infrastructural renewal spans over 70 kilometres. In fact, we have been inaugurating projects almost every two months.”

He expressed confidence in his successor, Adetola Abubakar, and urged residents to extend their support to her administration.

Sanwo-Olu tasks new LG chairmen on grassroots development

Two days later, on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu swore in the newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs at Lagos House, Ikeja, following the July 12, 2025, local government elections.

Charging the new leaders, the governor emphasised the importance of prioritising grassroots development over political distractions.

“Don’t let politics distract you. The time for securing votes is over. There is no room for vendetta, no room for pettiness. I expect you to collaborate with everyone in your council and community,” he said.

“Under grassroots development, you are now the chairman of the office of the people in the tier of government that is closest to them. Every road you fix, every child you help to stay in school, every water or borehole that you commission, every youth you empower is part of your legacy. Lagos is counting on you to bring development to every street, every ward and every community.”

Sanwo-Olu highlighted key areas of focus for the councils, including better roads, safer streets, functional healthcare, thriving primary schools, affordable markets, youth engagement, and community security. “These are not abstracts but daily necessities of life,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert, congratulated the newly sworn-in chairmen and vice chairmen, describing their electoral victories as proof of their grassroots appeal and the confidence reposed in them by residents.

“Your victories at the polls are a testament to your grassroots appeal and the confidence the people have reposed in you. The credibility of your emergence, anchored on transparency and broad-based support, is what has culminated in the swearing-in exercise we are gathered here to witness today,” Robert said.

He lauded Sanwo-Olu for his “commitment to democracy at the grassroots,” and acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s enduring influence in laying the foundation for Lagos’ democratic and developmental strides.