Tinubu dispatches delegation to Niger as floods claim 151 lives

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, sent a high-powered delegation to Niger State in response to the devastating floods that have ravaged through Mokwa and surrounding communities, leaving behind a trail of destruction and blood.

The floods, so far have allegedly led to the deaths of at least 151 people and the displacement of over 3,000 individuals, in addition to the destruction of more than 260 homes, township roads, and major bridges in Mokwa and Raba, according to figures released by the Niger State Government.

Leading the delegation were the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda.

The team paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, to deliver the President’s message of condolence and solidarity.

This was contained in a statement signed by Idris media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.

Speaking during the visit, Idris conveyed the President’s deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating that Tinubu had ordered the immediate deployment of federal resources to support the relief effort.

“We are here on the directive of Mr. President, Bola Tinubu, to come and see the people of Niger State particularly the Governor and officials of the state government to commiserate with you; to sympathize and empathise with you on what has happened in Mokwa Local Government Area

“Mr. President is personally saddened by this and yesterday he directed that every available resources of the Federal Government should be deployed to Mokwa and that’s why you are seeing me in the company of my brother, the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affair,” Idris said.

The National Emergency Management Agency has already conducted an assessment of the disaster and mobilised to deliver immediate support.

According to the statement, Idris confirmed that NEMA is working with state authorities to ensure victims are cared for, bodies recovered, and aid delivered efficiently.