DSP Abdullahi Rano, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State, was on Wednesday morning shot dead by terrorists who invaded Magama-Jibia border town.

The DPO was said to have led a reinforcement of the police and the Nigerian Army to engage the terrorists in a fierce shoot-out during which he was shot and killed.

The Spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, posted the picture of the late DPO on his WhatsApp platform with a label ‘RIP’ on it.

Residents disclosed that a soldier was injured during the attack.

A Deputy village head of Mazanya, Abubakar Sani, confirmed to Punch that the attack which began at 2am.

It was learnt that the terrorists stormed the town in numbers and started shooting sporadically.

Residents further disclosed that the terrorists first visited the house of one Haliru Mai Bakin Mai located at Magama-Jibia and abducted his wife

