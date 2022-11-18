'Stop writing crap,' Hanks Anuku debunks mental illness rumours

Hanks Anuku, Nollywood actor, has dismissed rumours of having mental illness, asking bloggers to “stop writing crap.”

Anuku said this in a video posted to social media on Friday.

This comes after a video of a man thought to be Anuku wandering the streets in tattered clothes went viral on Monday, eliciting reactions from some of his fans and colleagues.

The actor stated that he was at a movie location and asked people to stop writing false stories about him saying, “Tell all those who write crap about me to stop writing crap about me and leave me alone. If they want me to act in a movie, if they need help, they can come to me.

“I have been on set and anyone writing things to try to destroy my image, may the holy spirit forgive them.”

Watch video below :