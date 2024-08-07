South East lawmakers petition IG, demand arrest of those behind ‘Igbo must go’ campaign

The joint caucus of the South East members of the National Assembly has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, urging him to arrest and prosecute those instigating the ‘Igbo Must Go’ campaign in the South West.

The lawmakers submitted the petition signed by the leader of the South East Senate Caucus, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and the leader of the House of Representatives, Igariwey Enwo, to the IG at the police headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

The lawmakers called the attention of the IG to an anti-Igbo post made on July 27 on X account of @Lagospedia wherein Lagosians and South West stakeholders were asked to prepare for a massive protest of #IgboMustGo on August 20 to 30.

The post further gave Igbos in the South West one month to leave and relocate their business from all South West states and for all Yoruba living in the South East to return home.

The lawmakers, therefore, said that since the post was sent out and despite the fact that the X account in question was deactivated on August 3, the social media has been awash with vitriol against the Igbo with several handles.

The petition read, “It is on record that a Yoruba man initiated the call for the protest and that leaders of the South East had called on our people not to join the protest; hence, the relative peace we are enjoying in the region, as there were barely any protests.”

The Caucus stressed that “Nigeria is home to all of us, and as we battle to keep this country on the track of growth and greatness, efforts must be made to ensure that every part of the country is given a sense of belonging.

“This is only possible when relevant government bodies protect the rights of people.”

