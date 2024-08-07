Connect with us

Politics

South East lawmakers petition IG, demand arrest of those behind ‘Igbo must go’ campaign
Advertisement

Politics

Look beyond present temporary pains, aim at the larger picture, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Interview Politics

Why South East won't join EndBadGovernance protest - Elliot Uko

Politics

Kamala Harris opts for Minnesota governor Tim Walz as running mate

Politics

Echoes of EndSARS: Scores killed, army threatens action as nationwide protest enters day 5

Politics

EndBadGovernance: Adeleke lauds protesters for being peaceful, promises to sustain good governance

Politics

IBB distances self from post endorsing military rule

Politics

We won't allow few with political agenda to tear Nigeria apart, Tinubu tells protesters

Politics

Investigate genocidal threats targeted at Igbo in Lagos, Obi tasks govt

Politics

S'East NASS caucus demands arrest of those behind profiling of Igbo in Lagos

Politics

South East lawmakers petition IG, demand arrest of those behind ‘Igbo must go’ campaign

Published

6 hours ago

on

South East lawmakers petition IG, demand arrest of those behind ‘Igbo must go’ campaign

The joint caucus of the South East members of the National Assembly has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, urging him to arrest and prosecute those instigating the ‘Igbo Must Go’ campaign in the South West.

The lawmakers submitted the petition signed by the leader of the South East Senate Caucus, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and the leader of the House of Representatives, Igariwey Enwo, to the IG at the police headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

The lawmakers called the attention of the IG to an anti-Igbo post made on July 27 on X account of @Lagospedia wherein Lagosians and South West stakeholders were asked to prepare for a massive protest of #IgboMustGo on August 20 to 30.

News continues after this Advertisement

The post further gave Igbos in the South West one month to leave and relocate their business from all South West states and for all Yoruba living in the South East to return home.

The lawmakers, therefore, said that since the post was sent out and despite the fact that the X account in question was deactivated on August 3, the social media has been awash with vitriol against the Igbo with several handles.

The petition read, “It is on record that a Yoruba man initiated the call for the protest and that leaders of the South East had called on our people not to join the protest; hence, the relative peace we are enjoying in the region, as there were barely any protests.”

The Caucus stressed that “Nigeria is home to all of us, and as we battle to keep this country on the track of growth and greatness, efforts must be made to ensure that every part of the country is given a sense of belonging.

“This is only possible when relevant government bodies protect the rights of people.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *