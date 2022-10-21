Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has disclosed that security agents in the state have arrested some of the armed hoodlums who attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in September.

Recall that gunmen had on Sunday, September 11 attacked the convoy of Senator Ubah in Enugwu-Ukwu community in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the State, killing no fewer than five policemen.

Governor Soludo made the revelation on Friday during the burial of Pa Boniface Nwankwo, father of Dozie Nwankwo, the House of Representatives member representing Dunukofia /Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency.

The governor noted, however, that not all the attackers have been arrested, but assured that security operatives were on the trail of the other members of the gang who were on the run.

“Three weeks ago, it was in this same community that some elements chose to attack Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. I want to tell you that we have arrested a number of those involved in that attack. We are still on the trail of the remaining people,” he said.

“We will not let people like that define who we are. This is Anambra State, and we are peaceful people. We must embrace peace, even in the coming election. Anambra is peaceful, Anambra is safe.

“We have chased away bad elements in the state. The pockets of crime you hear of are just a small number of the bad elements left. They will not disappear in one night, even in civilized places, there are still a few bad elements.”