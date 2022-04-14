Simon Harry, Nigeria’s statistician-general has died

Simon Harry, head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has died.

Harry died on Wednesday morning in Abuja.

The rumour of his death went around at the weekend, but was debunked by the NBS.

However, Sunday Ichedi, head of NBS, communication and public relations department, confirmed to the development on Wednesday.

Harry was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2021 to replace Yemi Kale as head of NBS.

Before his appointment as the statistician-general of the federation, he was the director of corporate planning and technical coordination, department of the NBS — with almost three decades of statistical experience