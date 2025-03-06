The Senate on Thursday, suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, for six months for breaching senate rules.

The suspension comes amid the sexual harassment allegation she made against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and followed a recommendation from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

As part of the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s salary and security details would be withdrawn, and she would be barred from accessing the National Assembly premises.

Her office would also be locked, and her legislative aides would not receive their salaries during this period. The Senate further ruled out reconsidering her suspension until the six-month term ends or she submits a formal apology.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension follows a heated confrontation in the Senate, where she protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio. She arrived at a plenary session to find her nameplate removed and her seat reassigned, which she argued was an attempt to silence her.

Her suspension was put to a vote after she was denied the opportunity to speak, with the majority siding with the Ethics Committee’s report.

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro supported the committee’s recommendation, stating that her actions warranted disciplinary action. He likened the move to “correcting a child,” referencing Nigerian cultural norms.

To appeal the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan must submit a written apology to the Senate for allegedly violating its rules.

The Ethics Committee originally recommended a six-month suspension but later reduced it to three months after the Senate considered the plea of Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), who had requested a reduction.

Advertisement

A heated argument unfolded during a Senate plenary session fortnight ago when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The session took an unexpected turn as she arrived to find her seat reassigned, with her nameplate removed.

She raised her voice in protest, and demanded an explanation for what she perceived as an unjustified move.

Following the incident, the matter was referred to the Ethics Committee over her actions during the plenary session.

Consequently, the Senate pushed the matter to the Senator Neda Imasuen-led Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions after Akpabio mandated the committee to conduct a holistic investigation and report back in two weeks.

The Senate’s resolution followed the consideration and adoption of a report presented by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), on news publications and reports regarding the incident.