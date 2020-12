The Nigerian senate, on Tuesday, summoned the Minister of Defence, the service chiefs, and heads of the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Service over the growing insecurity situation in the country.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Senator Bello Mandiya from Katsina State on the abduction of about 330 students of a secondary school in the state recently by unknown bandits.

The Senate urged the President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the report of its Committee on Security challenges without further delay.

Members of the upper chamber in their various contributions to the motion, specifically, passed a vote of no confidence in the various heads of security agencies in the country over their inability to prevent the abduction of the innocent children.

They also expressed deep frustration that Buhari had consistently ignore all resolutions passed by the Senate on the issue of insecurity in the country.

They insisted that the president should sack the service chiefs without further delay.