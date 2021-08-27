Department of State Services (DSS) operatives on Thursday, dispersed medical doctors participating in the recruitment interview organised by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health holding at the Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

Nigerian doctors had on Tuesday, stormed the Ladi Kwali Hall of the hotel to participate in the recruitment, while another exercise was scheduled for Thursday.

However, DSS operatives stormed the hotel on Thursday morning and dispersed the doctors and journalists, who gathered at the venue.

A journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Marcus Fatunde, was arrested at the venue, but was subsequently released.

“When I came here, we saw the DSS operatives dispersing the people that came for the interview and before we knew it, everywhere had been scattered,” an eye witness told Punch.

“A journalist with the ICIR, Marcus Fatunde, was also arrested, but he has been released.”

The medium quoted a doctor who did not want his name in print to have said, “Some of us, who came here today, came because we don’t even have jobs and we don’t want to do the wrong things.

“Two categories of people were here today: the jobless ones and the ones who are poorly remunerated.

“We didn’t commit any crime; we just wanted a better system. So, why is the government trying to frustrate us?