Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has suspended Wale Ajetunmobi, alias Riddwane, his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media.

The suspension was announced in a statement released on Tuesday, by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

According to Akosile, Ajetunmobi’s suspension, was based on the misrepresentation of facts on his personal “X” account on a past incident.

“The Governor wishes to state categorically that his administration frowns at any form of extra judicial punishment and will not be a part of any such action.

“That is not who we are. That is not our way,” Akosile stated.

Recall that an online media on Sunday, November 24, 2024, reported a tweet by Ajetunmobi, tweeting as #Riddwane, in which he revealed that arsonists who burnt down the Television Continental station in Lagos during the heat of the 2020 #EndSARS protest, had been “hunted down and executed.”

The suspended aide also stated that one of the “executed” arsonists was a young boy (name undisclosed) who traded in cooking gas around the Ketu area of the state.

Ajetunmobi alleged that the boy was found with an AK-47 rifle.

The tweet read, “The full story of people who burnt down TVC in 2020 will be told one day, with gory clips and images. One thing to note: majority of them have been hunted down and executed.

“One of them, a young boy trading in cooking gas around Ketu, was found with an AK-47 at the site. Even his neighbours were shocked. But the full gist is better saved for later.”