Connect with us

Nation

Sanwo-Olu suspends aide Riddwane over 'false information'
Advertisement

Nation

Ex-Kogi gov Yahaya Bello surrenders to EFCC

Nation

Otti cautions against humiliation of Abians at military checkpoints

Interview Nation

Democracy and governance have not worked in Nigeria (2) - Prof. Adekilekun 

Nation

House of Reps C'tee passes vote of confidence on NIWA CEO, Oyebamiji

Nation

Celebrating Sir Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje at 60

Nation

Nnamdi Kanu's IPOB disowns Simon Ekpa

Nation

N75,000 Minimum Wage: NANS commends Gov Adeleke, praises his commitment to education 

Nation

Simon Ekpa will be extradited to Nigeria to face charges — Army

Nation

Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland over alleged terrorism

Nation

Sanwo-Olu suspends aide Riddwane over ‘false information’

Published

5 hours ago

on

Sanwo-Olu suspends aide Riddwane over 'false information'

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has suspended Wale Ajetunmobi, alias Riddwane, his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media.

The suspension was announced in a statement released on Tuesday, by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

According to Akosile, Ajetunmobi’s suspension, was based on the misrepresentation of facts on his personal “X” account on a past incident.

“The Governor wishes to state categorically that his administration frowns at any form of extra judicial punishment and will not be a part of any such action.

“That is not who we are. That is not our way,” Akosile stated.

Recall that an online media on Sunday, November 24, 2024, reported a tweet by Ajetunmobi, tweeting as #Riddwane, in which he revealed that arsonists who burnt down the Television Continental station in Lagos during the heat of the 2020 #EndSARS protest, had been “hunted down and executed.”

The suspended aide also stated that one of the “executed” arsonists was a young boy (name undisclosed) who traded in cooking gas around the Ketu area of the state.

Ajetunmobi alleged that the boy was found with an AK-47 rifle.

The tweet read, “The full story of people who burnt down TVC in 2020 will be told one day, with gory clips and images. One thing to note: majority of them have been hunted down and executed.

Advertisement

“One of them, a young boy trading in cooking gas around Ketu, was found with an AK-47 at the site. Even his neighbours were shocked. But the full gist is better saved for later.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *