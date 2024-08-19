Connect with us

Headlines

RETRACTION
Advertisement

Headlines

Seizure of Nigerian presidential jets an international embarrassment - Peter Obi

Headlines

JUST IN: NJC recommends Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Headlines

Anglican Church elects seven new bishops, four archbishops

Headlines

2024 SSCE results: 73.7 percent got five credits, 215,267 results withheld

Headlines

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results

Headlines

'What is done is done,' Woman who tore husband’s passport dares him

Headlines

NDIC pays N5m to Heritage Bank depositors with over N5m in their accounts

Headlines

Aiyedogbon becomes new Alamuro of Amuro Kingdom

Headlines

Former Presidential aide disburses N40m to 40 youths 

Headlines

RETRACTION

Published

1 hour ago

on

RETRACTION

In the Business Hallmark Newspaper edition of Monday, July 8, 2024, we published a news story titled “Union Bank battles harsh economic environment to grow”, which was posted same day on our official website: www.hallmark.com.

It has come to our attention that the story contains contentious portions of wording and data, especially the deployment of UBN’s 2022 full year report to rate the financial institution against other Deposit Money Banks’ (DMBs) whose 2023 financial results were used.

News continues after this Advertisement

As a responsible media organisation, we wish to state very categorically that we have no malicious intent towards Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) and its interests.

Although the informations presented in the news article are original, they represent separate financial periods and should not have been used for the rating or to draw final conclusions.

We express deep regret for this oversight, hence, our decision to retract the offending portions.

We hold the financial institution in high esteem.

Signed:

Editor

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *