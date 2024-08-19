RETRACTION

In the Business Hallmark Newspaper edition of Monday, July 8, 2024, we published a news story titled “Union Bank battles harsh economic environment to grow”, which was posted same day on our official website: www.hallmark.com.

It has come to our attention that the story contains contentious portions of wording and data, especially the deployment of UBN’s 2022 full year report to rate the financial institution against other Deposit Money Banks’ (DMBs) whose 2023 financial results were used.

News continues after this Advertisement

As a responsible media organisation, we wish to state very categorically that we have no malicious intent towards Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) and its interests.

Although the informations presented in the news article are original, they represent separate financial periods and should not have been used for the rating or to draw final conclusions.

We express deep regret for this oversight, hence, our decision to retract the offending portions.

We hold the financial institution in high esteem.

Signed:

Editor

News continues after this Advertisement