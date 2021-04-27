A report by the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), has placed Nigeria as the third-worst governed country in the world.

The report said that the ability to handle corruption properly is the strongest indicator of good governance. Thus the CGGI ranked Nigeria 102 out of 104 countries with a score of 0.319 points, ahead of Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

The index launched on Monday in Singapore and is collated on a scale of 0 to 1.

The CGGI explained that the ranking came during the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the strengths and weaknesses in institutions, laws, and leadership in countries as governance decides the success of these countries.

Globally, Finland topped the list with 0.848 points ahead of Switzerland and Singapore, but on the continent, Mauritius scored 0.5670, placing it at number 38 on the log and is Africa’s best performer.

The index used 34 parameters to measure the success of the countries. These include leadership and foresight; robust laws and policies; strong institutions; financial stewardship; attractive marketplace; global influence and reputation; and helping people rise.

“Although the law provides criminal penalties for conviction of official corruption, the government did not consistently implement the law, and government employees frequently engaged in corrupt practices with impunity,” the report said.

“Massive, widespread, and pervasive corruption affected all levels of government, including the judiciary and security services.”

The report also noted that the president, vice president, governors, and deputy governors have continued to enjoy the immunity clause in the Constitution that shields them from facing charges while in office.