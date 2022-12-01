PZ Cussons appoints new directors

Adebayo Obajemu

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mallam Ballama Manu and Oluwatoyin Odutayo as Independent Non-Executive Directors effective from 21st November 2022.

Ballama Manu holds a BSc in Accounting (First Class Honours) from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He was formerly the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Acting President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigerian Exchange Group Plc). Ballama Manu has served on the Board of Union Bank Plc as well as Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation. He is currently the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Sicom Capital Services Limited.

Oluwatoyin Odutayo is a global strategic and visionary technology leader with over 30 years extensive experience in technology strategy and digital transformation. She is the Founder and Managing Partner at Benchmark IT Services and Applications Limited where she leads technology initiatives for start-ups and SME’s in various sectors including travel, financial services and lifestyle.

Previously, she served on the board of Wakanow.com Limited and was the Executive Director in charge of Technology where she developed Nigeria’s foremost technology platform for travel sales. She has been the information technology lead at Virgin Nigeria Limited and Oando Plc where she developed and implemented IT strategies for growth and efficiency. Mrs. Odutayo holds a Master’s in Business Administration (Cranfield School of Management), an MSc. with Distinction in Information Systems Engineering (London South Bank University) and a BSc (Hons) Computer Science from the University of Lagos.