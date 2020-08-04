The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to present his Primary School Leaving Certificate if he actually went to school.

The Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election, Chief Dan Orbih who gave the challenge on Monday while addressing party members and supporters in the Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, asked the former APC chairman to tell Nigerians the cause of his quarrel with his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom he described as a worthy alumnus of the University of Ibadan.

“They said Governor Godwin Obaseki, who graduated from the University of Ibadan, has no certificate. I challenge Adams Oshiomhole to show us his Primary 6 certificate,” Orbih stated.

Orbih, according to Punch, also urged Oshiomhole to “allow Edo people to decide who governs them. In four years, Godwin Obaseki has done more than what Oshiomhole did in eight years.”