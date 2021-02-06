Adebayo Obajemu

Presco Plc published its Fourth Quarter report for the year ended, 31 December 2020 on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The firm reported a turnover of N23.909 billion, up by 21.22% from N19.724 billion reported in 2019.

Profit after tax for the 12 months period was N7.03 billion, up by 83.25% from N3.84 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the company increased to N7.03 from the EPS of N3.84, which translates to 83.25% growth year on year.

At the share price of N75, the P.E ratio of Presco Plc stands at 10.66x with earnings yield of 9.38%.