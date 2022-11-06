Police free sheep arrested for consuming fried fish in Borno

Police in Borno State have freed a sheep arrested for eating up fried fish belonging to one Malam Yusuf Ibrahim, a fish seller in Bulabulin neighbourhood, Maiduguri, the state capital.

Ibrahim had caused a stir on Saturday by asking the police to arrest the sheep which he said has been consistently eating up his fried fish for months.

The fish seller had complained bitterly that the sheep belonging to Luba Mohammed of the same Bulabulin neighborhood had caused him losses by raiding his selling point and taking mouthfuls of fried fish for upward of five months.

It was, however, after the sheep raided his fish on Saturday that he finally decided to involve the police.

The police subsequently arrested the sheep and detained it overnight.

It was subsequently released on Sunday by the Bulabulin Divisional Police Headquarters after Ibrahim reached a settlement with its owner.

According to Zagazola Makama, Ibrahim confirmed to a reporter that elders in the community succeeded in talking him into forgiving the transgression.

The owner of the sheep, Luba Mohammed had mobilized community elders to intercede.

The fish seller said he has given conditions that what happened should not repeat itself.