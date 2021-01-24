Kunle Idowu

Three suspected Fulani Herdsmen are now in Police net in Ogun State for allegedly attacking a woman in Ijebu Area of the state.

The herders were said to have used guns and machete to inflict injuries on her in Oru, Ijebu North local government area.

It was gathered that during the dastardly act, the herdsmen allegedly cut off of one of the woman’s fingers and also shattered her jaw.

The victim, according to police sources, now lies critically in the hospital owning to the severity of the wounds inflicted on her by her assailants.

She was said to be going to her site, when the suspects numbering about eight, launched a violent attack on her.

The State Police image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed the gory occurrence to Newsmen in Abeokuta explained that upon realizing the bodily damage inflicted on the woman by them and fear of possible, arrest the herders took to their heels, abandoning their cows, with the aim of returning back when normalcy returned to the vicinity.

It was learnt that when the information about the attack filtered to the town, the police raced to the scene only to discover that the suspected attackers had escaped leaving their cows behind.

The police however resolved to keeping surveillance in the area even as the victim was later rushed a hospital in Ago-Iwoye by sympathizers

Mother Luck was said to have run against the fleeing suspects, who later resurfaced unknown to them that the police had kept them under surveillance since about 10pm.

The Police swooped on them and arrested three, while the others escaped.

Oyeyemi when contacted confirmed the incident, saying “Yes, the incident is true. We have arrested three of the suspects and they are in our custody, and we have equally commenced proactive investigation, and very hopeful that, the other suspects on the run are arrested in due course”

The police spokesman assured that the runaway suspects would be arrested in due course, emphasizing that the command would make the state not easy for people who are criminally minded.