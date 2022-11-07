Doyin Okupe, the Director General of Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, has said Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, will no longer attend debates if his counterparts in other parties do not show up.

Okupe who made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said Obi will no longer debate with surrogates or running mates and will back out of any debate even at the last minute should other presidential candidates fail to show up.

Obi, former Anambra State governor, is in the race for president alongside frontline presidential candidates like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

Obi, Kwankwaso, and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) were present at a debate on Sunday. Though Delta State Governor and PDP vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa represented Atiku, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima were absent.