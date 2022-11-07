Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has berated Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over his position on attacks by herdsmen in the state.

Ortom declared that anyone supporting Abubakar is his enemy.

Ortom said this on Sunday when he hosted his colleagues: Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, in Makurdi, the Benue capital.

Ortom had recently tackled Abubakar who accused him of profiling the Fulani people living in Benue as bandits and terrorists.

“I had a big quarrel with Governor Ortom on his accusation of Fulani people. I am a Fulani man. Why should you categorise all Fulani? We have to improve the ways and manner we look after our livestock. I am angry with Samuel Ortom for profiling Fulani as bandits and terrorists,” Abubakar had said at a political rally in Kaduna.

Responding at the time, Ortom demanded an apology from Abubakar, saying he only accused migrant Fulanis from Niger, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, Libya, and Chad as perpetrators of attacks in Benue.

Speaking on Sunday, Ortom lamented the attacks on residents in the state.

“To hell with Atiku and any other Fulani man. And any man supporting Atiku and all that is an enemy. I want this to be known as long as I am governor. They should go and tell him. You want me to be a slave for a Fulani. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue,” Ortom said.

“My people are being killed and you want me to be quiet. My tenure ends in May and you can do whatever you want if you think you have the powers.

“I have written my will. When I gave it to my wife, she cried all night. If I die at 62, many of my mates have gone a long time ago and if I die today, I’m a fulfilled person. But let it be recorded that I died resisting the invasion and killing of my people.

“If the elections will hold, we are good to go and by the grace of God, we will win. Benue is PDP and PDP is Benue state.”

Ortom is one of the PDP chieftains demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the party.