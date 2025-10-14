Peter Mbah dumps PDP for APC, says move will strengthen Enugu’s future

…Joins Tinubu’s vision, pledges unbroken development stride

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, on Tuesday formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a “bold and conscious step” towards securing a stronger political alignment for the state’s continued transformation.

Speaking at a well-attended event in Enugu, Mbah expressed deep gratitude to the people of the state for their support over the past 28 months, noting that their trust had been the foundation for the remarkable progress witnessed across various sectors since the inception of his administration.

“Today, I stand before you to announce a break from the past, and to share a decision that will shape the road ahead,” Mbah declared. “After long reflection, we have made the decision to leave the PDP and join the All Progressives Congress. This is no whimsical decision. It’s a collective move by the political family in Enugu State.”

The governor revealed that the defection was not a personal decision but one endorsed by a broad political coalition within the state, including members of the National Assembly, State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, all local government chairmen and councillors, political appointees, and over 80% of party executives.

Mbah outlined the significant achievements of his administration so far, citing major improvements in infrastructure, security, education, healthcare, tourism, and internally generated revenue. These include over 1,000 kilometres of paved roads, water restoration projects, Smart Green Schools nearing completion, primary healthcare centres in all 260 wards, and an 80% drop in crime through an AI-embedded security system and Distress Response Squad.

“The transformation looks like Smart Green Schools, safe streets, flowing water, bustling roads, and thriving businesses,” he said. “It looks like Enugu on the national, indeed global, map.”

On the rationale for his move to the APC, Mbah said Enugu and the South East have historically shown loyalty to the PDP but have often had their voices “disregarded when it mattered most.” He stressed that the state now seeks a platform where its interests will be treated with fairness and genuine partnership.

“We are not moving from a place of resentment or fear. We are confident of our future. We have no axe to grind, no personal point to make. But fairness, respect, and integrity must guide our choices for that future to be ours,” he stated.

Mbah praised President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as “a partner in purpose” who has demonstrated courage in taking tough decisions for Nigeria’s stability and growth. He particularly lauded the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, aimed at empowering millions of Nigerians at the grassroots level.

“This move is bigger than politics, it is about alignment at scale. It is about connecting Enugu’s destiny with the central hub of broader reforms shaping our nation,” he explained. “Our Igbo DNA does not change; our destiny does not change. What changes is that our vision now finds stronger reinforcement at the federal level.”

He assured Ndi Enugu that ongoing projects would be completed as promised, insisting that the state’s developmental momentum would not be derailed by the political realignment.

“This is not a detour, but a conscious step towards a more compelling future. Let me reassure you, the progress you see today will not slow,” he added.

Mbah concluded by thanking Tinubu for his support and expressed confidence that Enugu’s alignment with the APC would herald a new era of growth and national relevance for the state.