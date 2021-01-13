Commercial drivers on Wednesday embarked on a protest against alleged extortion by officials of the Lagos State Task Force.

As a result, many commuters have been left stranded along Agege-Ogba-Berger axis of the state.

As of 12.14pm, gridlock had started to build up along the route with many passengers trekking long distances, Punch reported.

Some of the drivers were seen holding weapons in a bid to resist further arrests.

They also attacked their colleagues who attempted to convey passengers and dislodge others, as the protesters obstructed the road at the popular Omole junction