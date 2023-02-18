Olusesan Laoye

Contrary to speculations that Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), may not endorse the governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, he put speculations to bed at the rally for him, held at Mapo Hall Ibadan, when he raised his hands up in front of a mammoth crowd, that besieged the venue of the rally.

Tinubu’s action was greeted with loud ovation by thousands of APC supporters, who had waited patiently at the venue for more than eight hours, before the arrival of the Presidential candidate and his team.

Although Tinubu did not say a word, Folarin’s endorsement by him, was what many of them were waiting for and as soon as this was done, the crowd disappeared.

That singular action of the APC presidential flag bearer put to an end the imbroglio in the party and the animosity generated by the emergence of Folarin, in the controversial primary of the APC in Oyo state, which angered some of the strong members of the party, like the former candidate of the party in the last election, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, who left the party and is now contesting the governorship under the Accord Party.

From all indications, it was glaring that Folarin, after his endorsement is now more than battle ready to face other candidates, especially the incumbent Engineer Seyi Makinde.

The Mapo rally which was full of fun as the large crowd danced to the music of Wasiu Ayinde who is known to be performing anywhere Tinubu is campaigning.

Speaking at the venue the former Secretary to the government during the tenure of High Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Sharafadeen Ali urged the people of the State to vote for all the candidates of the APC during the Presidential and the National Assembly Elections, coming up on Saturday February 25, which is just few days from now.

Also speaking on the the chances of the party in the State, one of the leaders and the chairman of the reconciliatory committee of the party, who brokered peace among the warring groups, after the primaries, Senator Femi Lanlehin, said they have gone a long way to reach where they were “today” both at the State and at the National level.

He said that the APC is working very hard to ensure that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu wins the presidential race, arguing that with the tempo of their campaign all over Nigeria, the APC candidate is a man to beat in the coming Presidential election.

On what would happen in the state, Senator Lanlehin said that APC has all it takes to defeat the incumbent, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

He was also optimistic that all the candidates in the National Assembly elections, are strong politicians in the State, who have paid their dues and who have been tested and trusted, to deliver on their promises to the people, if elected.

Also one of the members of the Presidential planning committee in Oyo State, a veteran journalist, and a former Press Secretary in the State, during the tenure of Late Alhaji Lam Adesina, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, said that the APC is at home with the people of Oyo State and nothing is stopping the party from winning the election in the state.

Alhaji Olaosebikan who is also a former Local government Chairman and once aspired for the House of Representatives slot in his constituency at Ibadan, said Nigerians have no choice at this time but to show appreciation to Asiwaju,Tinubu for his efforts over the years, in sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

He said he is one of the notable politicians in Nigeria today, who has made tremendous contributions for the unity of Nigeria and a man who has fought tooth and nail as a progressive and who is still sustaining and promoting the tenents of Progressives, in the present political dispensation.

According to Hon Kehinde Olaosebikan, what is happening presently in Nigeria, whether it is tagged sabotage or not, would not deter Bola Tinubu from emerging as the next President of Nigeria.

To show that the Ibadan rally is important to the people of the south west, virtually all the notable leaders accompanied Tinubu to all the various places where he held meetings that would ensure his victory.

Those in his entourage include, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor of Ogun State Mr. Dapo Abiodun, former Governor of Ekiti State Dr. Kayode Fayemi, one of the leaders of APC and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, the incumbent governor of Ekiti State, former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola and Tinubu’s daughter, the Iyaloja General of Nigeria Mrs Folasade, Tinubu-Ojo, amongst others.