By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated his predecessor and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on his birthday anniversary.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Monday, lauded the former governor for his service to the State and the nation on his 64th birthday.

“As you mark your 64th birthday anniversary, I join your family, friends and political associates to thank Almighty Allah for your life,” Oyetola said.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of the State of Osun, I congratulate you on this joyous occasion, and I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to grant you good health, peace and happiness.

“Enjoy your celebration to the fullest. Happy birthday to you,” Oyetola added.