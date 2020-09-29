By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji and Senator representing Osun West senatorial District at the national assembly, Senator Adelere Oriolowo have hailed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

In a congratulatory message to the governor, Oyebamiji described him as God sent especially at a time when the state needed a cool headed individual to continue running the affairs of the state towards economic development.

The commissioner said since Oyetola’s assumption office about two years ago, he has demonstrated unparalleled zeal and passion to develop the state, an attribute which he said has been made manifest through the series of developmental projects spread across the state.

The message reads in part, “On behalf of myself and my family, I congratulate our amiable Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary. I join the good people of our dear state, and the entire world to celebrate this great man of destiny.

“Your sterling performances as Governor of our dear state in just about two years is unprecedented. You are indeed a core progressive as you have touched on every sector of the state within the past two years in the saddle of leadership.

“Your sheer determination to develop our dear state has been your driving force which is evident for all to see in the manner you kick-started your administration through the revitalization of the 332 primary health care centers spread across every ward in the state.

“You have also within the last two years in office organized an economic summit which is already yielding results as investors have started thronging the state with different investment proposals especially in the mining sector.

“In the area of security, you have made sure that the state is still ranked among the most peaceful states in the country as you have ensured that the youths of our states are gainfully engaged, and at the same time strengthened the various security outfits within the state.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, Oga, it is my prayer that God will give you the strength and the wisdom to continue to steer the ship of our dear state to the height which will be the envy of all. Happy birthday to you sir.”

Similarly, Senator Oriolowo who also joined million of well wishers in congratulating Oyetola on his 66th birthday anniversary, describef him as the face of new Osun.

Oriolowo in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo eulogised the leadership qualities possesed by the governor

The chairman Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance noted that Oyetola has performed tremendously well within the little time he has spent in office. He added that the number one citizen of the state has placed the state of the virtuous son the path of economic stability and prosperity.

“Your deep experience in both private and public sectors have reflected in the way you’ve been prudently running the affairs of our state and your native intelligence, humility, calmness and exemplary leadership style is what has endeared many people to you,” he said.

Quantifying Governor Oyetola’s leadership qualities, Oriolowo said, humility and prudiency have been the unequivocal leadership qualities that enhance triumphant performance of the governor in the last 22 months of assuming office.

“Your style of governance has equally shown you understand the peculiar needs of the citizens of our state and you’ve done your best in galvanizing all elements of good governance to ensure Osun continues to grow on the vision of our founding fathers,” he said.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun-west Senatorial district, we congratulate your Excellency on your birthday and we say thank you for all the developmental strides our Senatorial district has enjoyed from the government God has placed in your care.

“We wish you more tremendous success as you continued to garnered collective effort to move our state forward. Congratulations to you your Excellency”