Outrage trails renaming of Abuja ICC after Tinubu amid N39bn renovation spending

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has come under intense fire over its decision to spend N39 billion on the renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja – only to rename the fully functional facility after President Bola Tinubu.

Critics have condemned the move as an extravagant waste of public funds and a disturbing sign of a growing personality cult surrounding the President.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), and prominent activist Aisha Yesufu were among those who slammed the initiative, describing it as a misplacement of priorities at a time when public education and healthcare in the capital are under severe stress.

CUPP, in a strongly worded statement, described the move as “a costly quest for immortality” and “a brazen display of self-glorification,” pointing out that the ICC was already in good shape and had hosted global summits and major national events since it was built in 1991 at a cost of N240 million under General Ibrahim Babangida.

HURIWA accused the President and his cabinet of indulging in “vanity projects” while essential services suffer. “This renaming is immoral, baseless, and lacks historic merit,” the group declared. It called for an immediate reversal of the decision.

The newly refurbished centre, now renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, is among a growing list of public institutions and infrastructure recently renamed after the President, including a federal polytechnic, a military barracks, and a technology complex.

Activist Aisha Yesufu also decried the gesture, stating that a government serious about development would focus on public welfare rather than political branding.

“This is not how legacies are built,” CUPP National Secretary Peter Ameh said. “Real leadership builds schools that educate, hospitals that heal, and industries that employ—not monuments to ego.”

He added: “At a time when FCT schoolchildren have been out of school for months and health centres have shut down, this administration is celebrating the renaming of a conference hall.”

Despite the backlash, President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio have praised construction giant Julius Berger for completing the rehabilitation on schedule, commending the company’s “commitment to excellence.”

However, transparency concerns persist. The FCTA has yet to publish a detailed cost breakdown or procurement record for the renovation, fuelling suspicion of inflated contracts and political favouritism.

Justina Nweke, a teacher in Wuse, questioned the logic of the government’s priorities: “How do you justify spending N39 billion on a building while teachers are on strike and hospitals are in ruins? We need books, not billboards.”

HURIWA went further, accusing FCT Minister Nyesom Wike of attempting to curry favour with the President by naming key public assets after him. The group alleged that the move is part of an effort to shield FCTA finances from public scrutiny, particularly following the withdrawal of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, called for civil society oversight in FCTA contract awards to ensure transparency and accountability. “We suspect foul play,” he said, “and demand a system that allows Nigerians to track how their money is being spent.”

The upgraded ICC now boasts high-tech features, including advanced acoustics, AI-powered translation booths, and renewable energy components. But for many Nigerians, these enhancements do not justify the staggering cost – especially at a time of rising inflation, insecurity, and deepening economic hardship.

Opposition voices and civil society organisations are calling for a probe into the renovation project and urging the Tinubu administration to redirect attention to more impactful projects.

“This is not legacy-building,” said CUPP’s Peter Ameh. “It’s legacy-branding. And it’s coming at too great a cost.”