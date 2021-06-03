OBINNA EZUGWU

First Bank of Nigeria, has denied reports that it closed all of its branches in Nigeria’s Southeast, noting that the branches are fully open.

Reports had recently circulated on social media that the country’s oldest bank, shut its branches in the region over security concerns.

However, debunking the reports in a public announcement yesterday, the bank said, “This is to inform the public that our South East branches are fully open for business. Please disregard any news making the rounds that is contrary to this.”