FirstBank of Nigeria Plc has said its branches are open and are rendering skeletal services nationwide.

Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney, the bank’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications who said this in a statement on Saturday, noted that despite the partial lock down in several states because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the bank will continue to serve Nigerians.

“Following the directives for partial lockdown in several States across the country, we will be offering skeletal services in some of our branches across the nation,” she said.

“These branches will be open from 9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday to Friday. We have implemented all necessary health and safety measures across these branches to keep you safe at all our locations.

For the list of branches, please go to https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/list-of-open-branches-nationwide/ Our alternative channels are available for you 24/7 during this period.”