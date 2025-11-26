Osun Reborn: Three Years of Imole’s Vision in Action

In the unfolding story of Osun’s development, certain seasons stand out like dawn breaking after a long night.

The past three years under Governor Ademola Adeleke have become such a season, one where the language of leadership is written not in promises, but in projects; not in speeches, but in results that breathe across towns, villages, and communities. Scholars often remind us that “the measure of leadership is the transformation it inspires.” By this measure, Osun has witnessed a remarkable renaissance.

There is a proverb that says, “You know a good market day from the morning breeze.” In the same manner, the early actions of Governor Adeleke set the tone for an administration determined to reverse years of infrastructural decline. The transformation of major road networks dualised arteries that now carry the hopes and commerce of the people has reshaped Osun’s physical and economic landscape. Flyovers rising in strategic locations stand as bold symbols of a government unafraid to dream and unafraid to act.

Across all local governments, over 300 kilometres of internal roads have been completed, stitching rural and urban areas together with renewed connectivity. The improvement in road access alone has boosted trade, reduced travel time, and strengthened inter-community relations. Where citizens once navigated neglected routes, they now move through pathways built with purpose and precision.

Healthcare, the heartbeat of any society, has also experienced unprecedented revival. With over 200 Primary Healthcare Centres upgraded and equipped, Osun has expanded access to modern care like never before. Clean water long a challenge in many communities, flows again through rehabilitated waterworks, refurbished pipelines, and hundreds of completed boreholes. As one scholar once wrote, “A healthy people are a hopeful people,” and hope is visibly returning to households across the state.

Education, too, is flourishing. More than hundred public schools have been renewed, providing children with learning environments worthy of their dreams. Tertiary institutions, including the newly accredited University of Ilesa, have regained momentum through infrastructure upgrades and revitalised academic programs. For many students, the reintroduction of bursaries has restored a long-lost lifeline.

Youth empowerment has been one of the most transformative pillars of this administration. The Imole Youth Corps and other recruitment drives have engaged thousands of young people, giving them exposure, dignity, and a renewed sense of belonging. Across health, education, security, and environmental sectors, youths are participating actively in governance, an inclusion that is rare in many parts of the country.

Economically, the state has been set on a new footing. From ₦4 billion released to cooperatives to support small businesses, to the revitalisation of agriculture through tractors, farm inputs, and mechanised farming programs, the government’s approach has been broad, strategic, and people-centred. Mining reforms have provided new checks that safeguard Osun’s mineral resources, ensuring transparency and improved revenue generation.

Electricity infrastructure has similarly experienced significant expansion, bringing power closer to communities that long awaited it. The relocation of the 33KV feeder line from Ilesha to Osunjela exemplifies strategic planning that increases reliability and ensures energy reaches more homes and businesses.

Furthermore, the construction and installation of new 33KV feeder lines and 0.415KV/33KV/500KVA transformers have extended power to critical communities, including Oloja Ibala in Atakumosa West, Moro-Aroje in Ikire, Adehun Oluwa in Ede North, Irepodun in Ilesha, and Feesu in Iwo. These projects not only provide electricity but also ignite economic opportunities, support local businesses, and improve quality of life for thousands of residents.

Public service reforms have restored confidence in government institutions. The swift implementation of welfare policies, improved administrative efficiency, and strengthened transparency frameworks have raised Osun’s governance rating significantly. The impact is evident in the lives of workers, retirees, artisans, and families who now feel the pulse of a responsive and responsible government.

Climate action, once a neglected subject, has become a cornerstone of development planning. With over 300 community projects and a climate response score rising from near-zero to over 70%, Osun is now aligned with global standards in environmental responsibility. This renewed consciousness protects the future while uplifting present realities.

Looking back at previous years marked by administrative stagnation and slow growth, Osun’s present momentum stands in clear contrast. The transformation is not abstract, it is visible in infrastructure, measurable in social impact, and felt daily in communities across the state. The story of the last three years is one of resilience, restoration, and rebirth.

As Osun reaches the three-year milestone of this reform-driven administration, one truth becomes evident: governance, when guided by sincerity, purpose, and competence, becomes a blessing to the people. Governor Ademola Adeleke’s tenure has shown that leadership can indeed be a light, an Imole shining through challenges and illuminating the path toward collective progress.

Tomorrow marks not just an anniversary, but a celebration of a journey defined by vision, courage, and continuity of service. And as the proverb says, “When the road is good, the journey becomes sweet.” Osun’s journey in the last three years has indeed taken a sweet turn, one that history will not forget.

