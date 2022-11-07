By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Some kingmakers in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, have rejected the process that led to the selection of Prince Ademola Oluponle Raphael, a 49-year-old Oil and Gas Maganate, as the 16th Aaree of Ireeland.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Barrister Folorunso Apantaku said the selection of the new monarch did not follow due process, and as such, the action carried by the state government is not know to Law.

Apantaku criticized the ‘insensitive’ way in which the government handled the issue of selecting new Aaree, noting that Governor Gboyega Oyetola should call the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Honourable Adebayo Adeleke, whom he accused of manipulating the process, to order.

He added that as it is by all traditional means, there is no valid Aare in the town.

His, words “as far as we are concerned, we have not elected any king in Iree. What they should do is bring the contestants who are princes to us (Kingmakers). The four ruling houses will present the names to the kingmakers for us to consult the oracle.

“All these were not done, what they claimed they did today is not the proper process by which Aare of Iree would emerge.

“On 24th of October 2022, the government brought a notice to us indicating that they want to appoint Iyalode as a warrant chief as a result of the death of one of the kingmakers, which we rejected vehemently because a woman cannot be part of the kingmakers.

“Afterwards, the commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Bayo Adeleke summoned a meeting at the palace where he threatened all of us and promised to return on October 28th to force us to do his bidding. We recorded him threatening us, hence we had to go into hiding,” he stated

Prince Ademola, born on November 24, 1973 from Oyekun ruling house in Iree was elected by Warrant Cheifs at the selection process supervised by the official of the Boripe North Local Council Development Authority ( LCDA) Headquarters, Iree, today.

He was selected ahead other 11 aspirants who have indicated interest from three ruling houses, Oyekun, Olubonku and Oyegbite ruling houses. Prince Oladepo Moses Akande got 1 vote, Prince Muritala Ibraheem Oyelakin 1 vote, while Prince Raphael Oluponle Ademola secured 3 votes to emerge as Aaree elect. One of the six warrant Cheifs was absent during the process.

The Aaree elect has Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy from Osun State Polytechnic Iree, and is currently the Managing Director and Cheif Executive Officers of Arise and Shine Global Energy Nigeria Limited, an oil and gas company in Lagos State.

The late Aaree of Iree Oba Jimon Olayonu joined his ancestors in July 8, 2018 but the vacant stool could not be filled in the last four years as result of litigations from different ruling houses.

Justice Jide Falola of the Ikirun State High Court recently delivered a judgement that allows the continuation of the process.