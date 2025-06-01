Osun govt assures prospective investors of speedy allocation of land

Relevant government agencies in Osun State are working tirelessly to address flagrant disobedience to town planning rules in urban centres across the state.

Commissioner for Lands and Physical planning, Hon George Alabi disclosed this while speaking on Imole Ayo, a sensitization programme which promotes the activities of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration on OSBC Radio and Television channels

The weekly programme is put in place by the office of the spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed to showcase outstanding achievements of government in the state

The commissioner explained that, land acquisition and processing of Certificate of Occupancy, C of O, have been made fast and seamless by the Adeleke administration in contrast with what obtained in the past.

He disclosed that,, C of O applications can now be processed within few months, after the survey is cleared.

The initiative according to him is to streamline issuance of certificate of Occupancy and boost business activities in the state.

Hon Alabi assured prospective investors of government’s readiness to secure lands to build their companies, factories or business premises.

He noted that all they need to do is to visit the ministry

for interviews with officials in charge of land allocation to investors

The commissioner expressed dismay at the activities of land speculators in parts of the state urging people to assist government to nip in the bud, the nefarious activities of land grabbers.

He called on people to provide useful information to the ministry of lands and physical planning on land encroachment in their areas, promising that information and identities of such informants will be treated in strict confidence

Hon Alabi enjoined Indigenes and residents of Osun State to continue supporting Governor Ademola Adeleke and give him the chance to pilot the affairs of the state beyond 2026.