Osun: Governor Adeleke dissolves O-YES, creates Imole Youth Corps

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday announced the dissolution of Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme, O-YES, and is set to create another scheme tagged, Imole Youth Corps.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the State Government said the decision was taken to reposition the Youth empowerment programme inherited from the previous government for effective functionality, sustainability and dignity of labour.

It would be recalled that O-YES was a program initiated by Mr. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration 12 years ago to reduce the rate of unemployment among the youths in the state which was sustained by his predecessor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola .

The scheme was part of Rauf Aregbesola’s achievements within his 100 days in office.

But governor Ademola Adeleke said creating Imole Youth Corps will ensure meaningful and proper youth engagement in the state.

“In fulfilling one of the electoral promises of His Excellency, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke in ensuring meaningful and proper youth Engagement in the state, a new Scheme code named Imole Youth Corps is hereby put in place to engage our teeming youths in the state.

“Application forms will be available for prospective youths in all the 30 LGs including Ife East Area Office of the State FREE of charge beginning from Friday, 17th February, 2023.”, the statement noted.